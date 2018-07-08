Arano gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Pirates.

He's now closed things out in consecutive appearances, and Seranthony Dominguez worked a scoreless eighth inning in front of Arano to pick up the hold. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't made any announcement about a change at closer, so Dominguez could return to ninth-inning duties soon enough, but Arano seems to be getting a chance in the role and has so far looked comfortable. His 2.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB in 32 innings certainly suggest he's ready for whatever high-leverage role he's entrusted with.