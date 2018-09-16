Arano (elbow) struck out one in a scoreless inning Saturday against the Marlins.

Arano had been out for nearly a week due to elbow soreness, but if Saturday's showing is any indication, it appears the issue is behind him now. The right-hander now has a 2.45 ERA and a 9.3 K/9, numbers giving him some value in deeper fantasy leagues as long as he continues pitching in high-leverage situations.

