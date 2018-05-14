Arano (shoulder) will throw 20 pitches in a rehab appearance with Double-A Reading on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Arano has been out all month with a right rotator cuff strain. He'll likely need a rehab appearance or two but seems to be nearing a return. Prior to the injury, the 23-year-old was having an excellent season, striking out 13 in 12 innings and allowing just one earned run.