Phillies' Victor Arano: Set for rehab appearance Monday
Arano (shoulder) will throw 20 pitches in a rehab appearance with Double-A Reading on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Arano has been out all month with a right rotator cuff strain. He'll likely need a rehab appearance or two but seems to be nearing a return. Prior to the injury, the 23-year-old was having an excellent season, striking out 13 in 12 innings and allowing just one earned run.
More News
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Lands on DL•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Finally allows run•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Excelling in low-leverage role•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Will join big-league roster•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...