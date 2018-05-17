Phillies' Victor Arano: Shifting rehab to Triple-A
Arano (shoulder) will transfer his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Arano made his first rehab appearance Monday at Double-A Reading, tossing an inning and giving up a run on two hits while striking out two. He'll likely toss another inning for Lehigh Valley on Thursday or Friday, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point over the weekend.
