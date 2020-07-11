Manager Joe Girardi said Saturday that Arano (shoulder) is slightly behind schedule, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Arano underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery last May that caused him to miss most of the 2019 season, but he is slightly behind schedule because he didn't have many chances to throw while the season was suspended. The right-hander could still be ready for Opening Day in just under two weeks, but Saturday's update casts some doubt regarding his status.