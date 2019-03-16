Phillies' Victor Arano: Spring struggles continue
Arano faced six batters Saturday against Houston and did not retire a single one, walking one and allowing five hits and six runs.
Arano's terrible spring continues, and his ERA now sits at 51.00 in three innings of work. It's normally wise to not put too much stake in spring stats, but Arano's could be ugly enough to matter, especially given that he has options remaining.
