Arano faced six batters and struck them all out to pick up the win Sunday against the Marlins.

Arano entered a tie game in the bottom of the 12th and proceeded to mow down Marlins' hitters until Jean Segura eventually won the game with a 14th-inning homer. It was a very encouraging outing for a pitcher whose horrendous 45.00 spring ERA sent him unexpectedly to Triple-A to begin the season. He's now thrown four scoreless innings with a 58.3 percent strikeout rate.