Arano (shoulder) is throwing regularly at the Phillies' alternate training site in Lehigh Valley, but he's struggled to regain velocity since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in May 2019, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The elbow surgery sidelined Arano for the remainder of the 2019 campaign, but he was on track to be fully healthy for spring training before he experienced shoulder soreness in offseason workouts. Though MLB's extended hiatus provided extra time for Arano's shoulder to heal up, he wasn't able to throw regularly during the break and had to be eased along slowly in summer camp. Once he was cleared for intrasquad games, Arano's fastball sat around 90 to 91 miles per hour, about two or three ticks below his pre-surgery velocity. The Phillies are lacking in reliable bullpen arms at the big-league level, but until Arano's velocity picks up and he's able to dominate against minor-league hitters in Lehigh Valley, he likely won't be in line for a promotion.