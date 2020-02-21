Play

Arano (elbow) threw off a mound Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Arano underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery back in May, and Gelb adds that he also experienced a bout of offseason shoulder soreness. The fact that he's throwing off a mound means he'll have a shot to be ready by Opening Day, but a trip to the injured list can't be ruled out.

