Phillies' Victor Arano: Throws off mound
Arano (elbow) threw off a mound Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Arano underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery back in May, and Gelb adds that he also experienced a bout of offseason shoulder soreness. The fact that he's throwing off a mound means he'll have a shot to be ready by Opening Day, but a trip to the injured list can't be ruled out.
