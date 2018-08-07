Phillies' Victor Arano: Throws sixth straight scoreless outing
Arano threw 1.2 scoreless innings in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks, striking out one and allowing three hits.
Arano got into a bit of trouble in the 10th inning, allowing a pair of one-out singles to Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta, but he got out of the jam and went on to keep the game scoreless through the bottom of the 11th. Arano's season ERA now sits at 2.09 through 43 innings. Seranthony Dominguez remains the Phillies' primary closing option, but he's now given up runs in his last two appearances. Arano is one of a small handful of relievers who could be poised to take over a higher-leverage role and earn the occasional save should Dominguez continue to falter.
