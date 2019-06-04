Arano (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Arano has been out since April 20 with an elbow injury which eventually required arthroscopic surgery. He doesn't have a clear timetable, though Tuesday's transaction likely doesn't impact him very much, as he's just two weeks shy of having been out for 60 days. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Adam Haseley, who was called up by the Phillies in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories