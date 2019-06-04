Phillies' Victor Arano: Transferred to 60-day IL
Arano (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Arano has been out since April 20 with an elbow injury which eventually required arthroscopic surgery. He doesn't have a clear timetable, though Tuesday's transaction likely doesn't impact him very much, as he's just two weeks shy of having been out for 60 days. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Adam Haseley, who was called up by the Phillies in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Opts for arthroscopic surgery•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Suffers setback•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Visiting team doctors•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Strikes out six batters for win•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Called up by Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...