Arano (elbow) is throwing regular bullpens but is expected to open the season on the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Arano is still making his way back from arthroscopic elbow surgery back in May. He was slowed by shoulder soreness over the offseason but appears to be making progress now. That progress is apparently too delayed from him to make the Opening Day roster, but there haven't been any indications that he's set for an extended absence.