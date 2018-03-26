Phillies' Victor Arano: Will make Opening Day roster
Arano will make the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Arano was competing with Jake Thompson for the Phillies' final bullpen spot, but a trip to the disabled list for Tommy Hunter ended that battle. Hunter's hamstring strain is mild, so one of Arano or Thompson could return to the minors by mid-April. Arano has the makings of a future high-leverage reliever and posted a 1.69 ERA with a 31 percent strikeout rate in 10.2 innings with Philadelphia last year. The 23-year-old leaned heavily on his slider, throwing it over 50 percent of the time. If he remains on the roster all year, he'll provide a solid amount of strikeouts as a middle reliever, though he's not likely to be close to the top of the closer depth chart unless he really breaks out.
