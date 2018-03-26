Arano will make the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Arano was competing with Jake Thompson for the Phillies' final bullpen spot, but a trip to the disabled list for Tommy Hunter ended that battle. Hunter's hamstring strain is mild, so one of Arano or Thompson could return to the minors by mid-April. Arano has the makings of a future high-leverage reliever and posted a 1.69 ERA with a 31 percent strikeout rate in 10.2 innings with Philadelphia last year. The 23-year-old leaned heavily on his slider, throwing it over 50 percent of the time. If he remains on the roster all year, he'll provide a solid amount of strikeouts as a middle reliever, though he's not likely to be close to the top of the closer depth chart unless he really breaks out.