Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Activated from DL

Velasquez (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's start against the Mets.

As expected, Velasquez will return to the fold after missing one start due to a right forearm contusion he suffered versus Washington on June 30 when a comebacker struck his arm. Across 17 starts this year, Velasquez has posted a 4.69 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 107:34 K:BB over 88.1 innings.