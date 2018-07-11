Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Activated from DL
Velasquez (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's start against the Mets.
As expected, Velasquez will return to the fold after missing one start due to a right forearm contusion he suffered versus Washington on June 30 when a comebacker struck his arm. Across 17 starts this year, Velasquez has posted a 4.69 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 107:34 K:BB over 88.1 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Stifles Mets in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Headed to disabled list•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Receives good news on X-rays•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Suffers forearm contusion•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Exits after comebacker strikes arm•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...