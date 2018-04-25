Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Allows four runs in loss to D-backs

Velasquez (1-3) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks across 4.2 innings while suffering the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

Velasquez cruised into the third inning, when a pair of solo home runs got the visitors on the board. He then loaded the bases in the fifth before allowing a two-run double to David Peralta. Velasquez pounded the strike zone at a 67 percent clip, but he simply failed to keep opposing hitters off balance and became predictable as the game wore on. He'd tossed three consecutive quality starts prior to this one, but he'll take an underwhelming 4.50 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into Sunday's scheduled start against the Braves.