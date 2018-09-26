Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Allows six runs in loss
Velasquez (9-12) allowed six runs on eight hits in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday, striking out two and walking two in 3.2 innings.
Velasquez gave up a three-run homer to David Dahl in the third inning and then got knocked around a bit in the fourth, surrendering four base hits before being lifted at 67 pitches (39 for strikes). Over his last five starts Velasquez has gone 0-3 with a 10.70 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched. On the year the right-hander has a 4.85 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP to go along with 161 punchouts in 146.2 innings. His next scheduled start will be the final game of the year against the Braves at home.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Exits early Thursday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Chased early by Marlins•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Tagged with loss vs. Mets•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans six in loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Next start pushed to Monday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans six, notches ninth victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...