Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Allows six runs in loss

Velasquez (9-12) allowed six runs on eight hits in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday, striking out two and walking two in 3.2 innings.

Velasquez gave up a three-run homer to David Dahl in the third inning and then got knocked around a bit in the fourth, surrendering four base hits before being lifted at 67 pitches (39 for strikes). Over his last five starts Velasquez has gone 0-3 with a 10.70 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched. On the year the right-hander has a 4.85 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP to go along with 161 punchouts in 146.2 innings. His next scheduled start will be the final game of the year against the Braves at home.