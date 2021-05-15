Velasquez allowed a run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings versus Toronto on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Velasquez only allowed a solo home run to Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth, but the Phillies' offense didn't score while he was on the mound. The 28-year-old Velasquez has allowed just one run in each of his last three starts, but he has just one win in that span. The right-hander sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 37:19 K:BB across 29.1 innings. He is tentatively scheduled for a home start versus Miami next week.