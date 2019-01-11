Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Avoids arbitration

Velasquez agreed to a one-year, $2.249 million deal with the Phillies, avoiding arbitration, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

This is Velasquez's first foray into the arbitration process. The 26-year-old righty seemed to be pretty unlucky last year, logging a 4.85 ERA with a 3.75 FIP. He is under club control for three more seasons before becoming a free agent after the 2021 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories