Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Battered by Braves on Sunday
Velasquez (1-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in Sunday's loss to the Braves.
Velasquez served up a leadoff homer to Ozzie Albies and allowed the Braves to tack on five more runs in third, punctuated by a three-run home run off the bat of Johan Camargo. The 25-year-old has posted quality starts in three of his six outings this year but has allowed a total of 14 earned runs in his three non-quality appearances. Velasquez has good stuff but is still too inconsistent to be relied upon as a weekly fantasy starter. He draws a difficult matchup against the Nationals in his upcoming start on Saturday.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Allows four runs in loss to D-backs•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes second loss to Atlanta•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Sharp for second straight start•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Hurls quality start Saturday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Looks sluggish in loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Season debut set for Saturday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...