Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Battered by Braves on Sunday

Velasquez (1-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in Sunday's loss to the Braves.

Velasquez served up a leadoff homer to Ozzie Albies and allowed the Braves to tack on five more runs in third, punctuated by a three-run home run off the bat of Johan Camargo. The 25-year-old has posted quality starts in three of his six outings this year but has allowed a total of 14 earned runs in his three non-quality appearances. Velasquez has good stuff but is still too inconsistent to be relied upon as a weekly fantasy starter. He draws a difficult matchup against the Nationals in his upcoming start on Saturday.