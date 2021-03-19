Velasquez is dealing with an oblique injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear exactly what the issue or is when he'll be able to return. Velasquez had been looking like an underdog to open the year in the rotation, though Zach Eflin and Spencer Howard are both dealing with back issues, which could have given him at least a temporary opening. If all three pitchers need to miss time, non-roster invitee Ivan Nova could make a spot start or two to open the year.
