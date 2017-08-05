Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Bitten by wildness in no-decision
Velasquez walked six batters over five innings Friday night but still held the Rockies to two runs on three hits and struck out three in a no-decision.
By limiting the Rockies to just three hits, Velasquez kept the floodgates from bursting, but he was utterly doomed to a short start by his wildness. Velasquez's BB/9 is now up to 4.1, the highest of his short major league career. Not coincidentally, his 4.82 ERA would also be a career worst.
