Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Bitten by wildness in no-decision

Velasquez walked six batters over five innings Friday night but still held the Rockies to two runs on three hits and struck out three in a no-decision.

By limiting the Rockies to just three hits, Velasquez kept the floodgates from bursting, but he was utterly doomed to a short start by his wildness. Velasquez's BB/9 is now up to 4.1, the highest of his short major league career. Not coincidentally, his 4.82 ERA would also be a career worst.