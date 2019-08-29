Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Bounces back in win

Velasquez (6-7) allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts across five innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Although it wasn't a great start, this was a nice way for Velasquez to rebound after giving up seven runs in his last outing. He continues to have a strong 2.94 strikeouts-to-walks ratio, and opponents are hitting just .251 against him, but home runs have been an issue, as Velasquez owns a 2.1 HR/9. That's led to a 4.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 96.1 innings this season. Velasquez will make his next start at the Reds on Tuesday.