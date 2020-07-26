Velasquez allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings Sunday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Velasquez cruised through the first inning, striking out the final two batters he faced. However, he ran into trouble quickly in the second frame, during which he allowed two home runs that accounted for all of his earned runs. Velasquez claimed the fifth spot in the rotation with a strong summer camp, but his role could be in jeopardy with Spencer Howard nearing a call-up to the big-league club.