Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Candidate to start Tuesday
Velasquez (forearm) is one of two candidates, along with Nick Pivetta, to start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies have an opening in the rotation after demoting Cole Irvin to Triple-A, and it will be one of Velasquez of Pivetta. Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that, in theory, he loves the idea of using Velasquez out of the bullpen once he is healthy and that returning to the rotation is "not a right". Pivetta has a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 37 innings through six starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he has also walked at least three batters in every start he has made at Triple-A this season. Regardless of whether Velasquez is tabbed for the start, the fact that he is an option suggests he will be activated from the IL at some point next week.
