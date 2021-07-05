Velasquez (3-3) allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings to take the loss against the Padres on Sunday.

Velasquez struggled against the long ball early in Sunday's start, as he gave up home runs to Manny Machado in the first and third innings. While the right-hander settled down across the last three innings of his outing, he was still charged with his third loss of the season. Velasquez had held the Marlins scoreless in his last start, but he's now allowed at least two earned runs in six of his last seven appearances. During that time, he's posted a 6.21 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 33.1 innings. The 29-year-old will attempt to bounce back in his next outing, and he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Boston on Friday.