Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Chased early by Marlins
Velasquez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Marlins, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk over two innings while striking out four.
Miami jumped on him for four runs in the second inning, and with Philadelphia clinging to very faint playoff hopes, manager Gabe Kapler gave Velasquez the hook when his spot in the batting order came up in the bottom half of the frame. The right-hander continues to put a strain on the bullpen, as he's now failed to pitch into the sixth inning in seven straight starts, and he'll carry a 4.50 ERA into his next outing Thursday -- a potentially crucial NL East matchup in Atlanta.
