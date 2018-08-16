Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Chased early by Red Sox
Velasquez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings while striking out two.
After getting through the first two frames without too much trouble, Velasquez fell apart in the third, loading the bases on a walk, a HBP and an infield single before serving up a double to Mitch Moreland. He then walked the next two batters to get the hook, finishing his outing having thrown only 31 of 63 pitches for strikes. Velasquez has only pitched past the fifth inning once in his last four starts with a rough 15:12 K:BB in 17.2 innings. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Nationals.
