Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Confirmed for Monday's start
Velasquez has been confirmed as the Phillies' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Twins, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
As anticipated, Velasquez will shift from the bullpen to the rotation this week with the Phillies requiring a fifth starter for the first time. Velasquez, who made one one-inning relief appearance during his time in the relief, logged 30 starts for the Phillies in 2018, compiling a 4.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 in 145.2 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Won't be needed as starter early•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Spring struggles continue•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Poor start to spring•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Not slated to pitch this weekend•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Allows six runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...