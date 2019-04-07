Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Confirmed for Monday's start

Velasquez has been confirmed as the Phillies' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Twins, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

As anticipated, Velasquez will shift from the bullpen to the rotation this week with the Phillies requiring a fifth starter for the first time. Velasquez, who made one one-inning relief appearance during his time in the relief, logged 30 starts for the Phillies in 2018, compiling a 4.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 in 145.2 innings.