Velasquez and Spencer Howard are both preparing to start Friday's game against the Mets, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Both pitchers are in line to start Friday after each starting one half of Sunday's doubleheader against Atlanta. The Phillies appear to be leaning towards Velasquez getting the nod, though a piggyback role appears possible. The Phillies will need a six-man rotation at times down the stretch, as they're expected to play quite a few doubleheaders to make up for their lost week of games early in the season. Piggybacking the pair would keep both pitchers stretched out.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Starting first game of twinbill•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Start moved to Sunday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lines up for another start•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Buried by the Marlins•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Starting Sunday's game•