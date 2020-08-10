Velasquez and Spencer Howard are both preparing to start Friday's game against the Mets, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Both pitchers are in line to start Friday after each starting one half of Sunday's doubleheader against Atlanta. The Phillies appear to be leaning towards Velasquez getting the nod, though a piggyback role appears possible. The Phillies will need a six-man rotation at times down the stretch, as they're expected to play quite a few doubleheaders to make up for their lost week of games early in the season. Piggybacking the pair would keep both pitchers stretched out.