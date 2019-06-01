Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Could follow opener
Velasquez is available as a primary pitcher following opener Jose Alvarez on Saturday against the Dodgers, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It was originally assumed that Cole Irvin was being called up to start Saturday's game in place of the injured Zach Eflin (back). As it turns out, both Irvin and Velasquez could pitch several innings behind Alvarez. The decision hints at a possible future for Velasquez, who fits the profile of a "bulk guy" as a pitcher who has been just shy of good enough to be trusted as a starter but who still possesses the ability to throw multiple innings.
