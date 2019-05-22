Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Could move to bullpen
Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Velasquez (forearm) could be moved to the bullpen when he comes off the injured list, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kapler said he didn't see Velasquez returning to the rotation "as a right" and that in theory, he loves the idea of using Velasquez out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old righty has never held up for a full MLB season as a starter, with last year's 146.2 innings representing a career high.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Throws bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Two bullpens on tap•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Expects brief absence•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lands on injured list•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rotation spot not safe•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes second straight loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...