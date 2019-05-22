Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Could move to bullpen

Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Velasquez (forearm) could be moved to the bullpen when he comes off the injured list, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kapler said he didn't see Velasquez returning to the rotation "as a right" and that in theory, he loves the idea of using Velasquez out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old righty has never held up for a full MLB season as a starter, with last year's 146.2 innings representing a career high.