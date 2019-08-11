Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Dealt seventh loss

Velasquez (4-7) took the loss Saturday against the Giants after giving up three runs on three hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Velasquez gave up a two-run homer and a solo homer but otherwise pitched well, though the Phillies generated minimal offense to saddle him with the loss. The right-hander has a 2.78 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 22.2 innings in his last four starts and lines up to face the Padres on Friday.