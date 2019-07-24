Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Dominates in Detroit
Velasquez (3-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the Tigers, giving up four hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out nine.
The right-hander came up one out short of a quality start after throwing 110 pitches (69 strikes) and running out of gas in the sixth inning, but the nine strikeouts were still a season high for Velasquez. He'll take a 4.46 ERA and 79:26 K:BB through 66.2 innings into his next outing July 31, at home against the Giants.
