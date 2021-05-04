Velasquez will remain in the rotation for at least one more start Saturday against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Velasquez carried a 6.57 ERA and 1.95 WHIP into his start Monday against Milwaukee, walking 18.3 percent of opposing batters. He wound up pitching a gem against the Brewers, striking out six and walking two over six innings while allowing just a single run on four hits. It's hard to trust the righty given his performances for most of the season (and for most of his career), but another strong start or two could make him at least somewhat interesting again.