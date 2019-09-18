Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Earns win
Velasquez (5-5) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against Atlanta.
Velasquez began the game on a rocky note, allowing both of his earned runs to cross the plate in the first frame. However, he allowed just three baserunners across his next four innings of work to tame the Braves' bats. While this outing showed plenty of potential, Velasquez has worked a minimum of five innings in just two of his last five starts. However, he'll have the chance to replicate his success in his next effort, currently scheduled for Sunday at Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...