Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Earns win

Velasquez (5-5) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against Atlanta.

Velasquez began the game on a rocky note, allowing both of his earned runs to cross the plate in the first frame. However, he allowed just three baserunners across his next four innings of work to tame the Braves' bats. While this outing showed plenty of potential, Velasquez has worked a minimum of five innings in just two of his last five starts. However, he'll have the chance to replicate his success in his next effort, currently scheduled for Sunday at Cleveland.