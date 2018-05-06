Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Effectively wild in Saturday's win

Velasquez (2-4) picked up the win over the Nationals on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and four walks over five innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 59 of 92 pitches for strikes, but he was able to pitch from ahead consistently, firing 17 first-pitch strikes to the 21 batters he faced. Velasquez has failed to go longer than five innings in any of his last three starts, and he'll take a 5.14 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Giants.