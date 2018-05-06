Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Effectively wild in Saturday's win
Velasquez (2-4) picked up the win over the Nationals on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and four walks over five innings while striking out four.
The right-hander threw 59 of 92 pitches for strikes, but he was able to pitch from ahead consistently, firing 17 first-pitch strikes to the 21 batters he faced. Velasquez has failed to go longer than five innings in any of his last three starts, and he'll take a 5.14 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Giants.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Battered by Braves on Sunday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Allows four runs in loss to D-backs•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes second loss to Atlanta•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Sharp for second straight start•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Hurls quality start Saturday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Looks sluggish in loss•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....