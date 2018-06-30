Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Exits after comebacker strikes arm
Velasquez left his Saturday start against the Nationals after being hit on his right (pitching) arm by a line drive, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The right-hander made an impressive throw with his left arm to retire Adam Eaton at first base after the comebacker struck him, but his day is over after logging two innings, striking out three and giving up one run on three hits and a walk. Victor Arano is set to take his spot on the mound. Expect the Phillies to provide an update on Velasquez in the postgame news conference or sometime Sunday.
