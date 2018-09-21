Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Exits early Thursday
Velasquez didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's contest against the Braves. He allowed three earned runs, five hits and one walk over three innings while striking out three.
Velasquez was provided the lead on two separate occasions Thursday, but he ended up blowing those leads and was pulled after only three innings of work. He has now lasted less than five innings in three consecutive starts, and he's allowed multiple earned runs in seven of his last eight outings. The strikeout numbers are encouraging (10.0 K/9 in 2018), but Velasquez now owns a 4.59 ERA over 143 innings this season. He'll look to improve on his recent performances in his next start, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Rockies.
