Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Expects brief absence
Velasquez (forearm) is optimistic that he'll only miss one start while on the 10-day injured list, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Velasquez reportedly felt something in his arm after throwing a slider in his last start Monday against the Cardinals. Cole Irvin will fill in for him Sunday but could head back to the minors if Velasquez is indeed ready to pitch again soon.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lands on injured list•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rotation spot not safe•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes second straight loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Labors through 3.2 innings•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Shuts down Mets for first win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Solid in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...