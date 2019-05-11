Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Expects brief absence

Velasquez (forearm) is optimistic that he'll only miss one start while on the 10-day injured list, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Velasquez reportedly felt something in his arm after throwing a slider in his last start Monday against the Cardinals. Cole Irvin will fill in for him Sunday but could head back to the minors if Velasquez is indeed ready to pitch again soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories