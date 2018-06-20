Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Falters during seventh inning
Velasquez did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals, allowing four runs on four hits across 6.1 innings. He issued three walks and struck out eight.
Velasquez recorded the first out in the seventh inning with only two runs allowed, but then gave up a single and hit a batter en route to being pulled. Tommy Hunter entered the game and allowed both runners to score before giving up two runs of his own, turning a 4-2 lead into a 6-4 deficit. The 26-year-old Velasquez now has a 4.82 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with a 97:29 K:BB over 80.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes no-no into seventh frame•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Surrenders 10 runs•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Outdueled, takes sixth loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Pitches 6.1 shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas