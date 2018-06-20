Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Falters during seventh inning

Velasquez did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals, allowing four runs on four hits across 6.1 innings. He issued three walks and struck out eight.

Velasquez recorded the first out in the seventh inning with only two runs allowed, but then gave up a single and hit a batter en route to being pulled. Tommy Hunter entered the game and allowed both runners to score before giving up two runs of his own, turning a 4-2 lead into a 6-4 deficit. The 26-year-old Velasquez now has a 4.82 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with a 97:29 K:BB over 80.1 innings this season.