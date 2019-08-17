Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans five for fifth win
Velasquez (5-7) secured the win after giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings Friday against the Padres.
Velasquez cruised through five scoreless innings to begin his night, and while the Padres struck for three runs in the sixth, his team was able to hold on for an 8-4 victory. The 27-year-old right-hander is now 3-2 over his last five starts, though he's held the opposition to three or fewer runs in each of those outings, so his record hasn't exactly dictated his performance of late.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Dealt seventh loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Picks up fourth win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Stuck with sixth loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Dominates in Detroit•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Remaining in starting rotation•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rotation spot at risk•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...