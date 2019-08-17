Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans five for fifth win

Velasquez (5-7) secured the win after giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings Friday against the Padres.

Velasquez cruised through five scoreless innings to begin his night, and while the Padres struck for three runs in the sixth, his team was able to hold on for an 8-4 victory. The 27-year-old right-hander is now 3-2 over his last five starts, though he's held the opposition to three or fewer runs in each of those outings, so his record hasn't exactly dictated his performance of late.