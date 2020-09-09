Velasquez didn't factor into the decision during a 5-2 loss to the Red Sox in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out a season-high nine without walking a batter.

The right-hander was electric in his fourth start of the season, tossing 64 of 90 pitches for strikes and pitching well enough to earn his first win of 2020. Unfortunately for Velasquez, he exited with the score tied 2-2 before the Phillies' bullpen unraveled once again. With the team headed to Miami on Thursday to play seven games in five days against the Marlins, Velasquez should get another start in Sunday's twin bill, but his 5.85 ERA and 1.60 WHIP suggest he'll be a risky fantasy option despite a 29:11 K:BB through 20 innings.