Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans seven in win over Marlins

Velasquez (8-8) tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out seven Friday as he notched the victory against Miami.

Velasquez was efficient in the series opener, as he exited the game with 85 pitches (66 strikes) in the seventh inning. He's looked sharp over his previous four outings, surrendering just two runs while striking out 21 through 24.1 frames. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 3.80 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 129 punchouts over 113.2 innings this season.