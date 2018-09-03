Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans six in loss
Velasquez (9-10) took the loss Monday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out six.
Velasquez was sharp for the most part Monday but was done in by one bad inning, allowing all three runs on four hits -- two of which went for extra bases -- in the second frame. The right-hander has now completed six innings just once in his last six outings, compiling a 4.39 ERA over those appearances. Next up will be a road start against the Mets.
