Velasquez allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves. He didn't factor into the decision.

Velasquez had a rough outing his first time around this year, but he turned things around in the first game of Sunday's twin bill. He gave up a baserunner to begin the fifth inning prior to his removal, but the bullpen couldn't limit production during the rest of the frame en route to a 5-2 loss. However, Velasquez escaped with a no-decision. The right-hander will attempt to build on his momentum at home Friday against the Mets.