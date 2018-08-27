Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans six, notches ninth victory

Velasquez (9-9) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings as he secured the win Sunday against Toronto.

Velasquez gave up a two-run homer in the third inning to Kendrys Morales, but he'd exit the game with a 5-2 lead after tossing 54 of 84 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander continues to put up decent numbers on the hill, as he sports a 4.05 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 142:53 K:BB through 129 frames this season. He'll face off against the Cubs in his next outing Saturday.