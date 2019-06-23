Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fires five strong innings
Velasquez allowed one run on one hit and no walks across five innings during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins. He struck out five but did not factor in the decision.
Velasquez served up a solo homer to JT Riddle in the third inning but otherwise held Miami without a hit. The right-hander exhibited good control, with 40 of his 57 pitches going for strikes. The 27-year-old was previously removed from the starting rotation but may receive another chance following Saturday's performance, which currently lines up for Friday versus the Marlins.
