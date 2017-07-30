Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fires seven scoreless innings against Braves
Velasquez pitched seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts during Sunday's win over Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was easily the best start of the season for Velasquez, and the promising righty is worth a look in deep fantasy settings. He entered Sunday's start with a 25.8 career strikeout percentage, and his 8.9 K/9 for the year further highlights his tremendous upside. However, a tough matchup against the Rockies at Coors Field is Velasquez's next projected start, so it might be worth holding off before locking him into starting lineups.
