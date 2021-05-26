Velasquez (finger) (2-0) earned the win Tuesday at Miami after giving up three hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

The 28-year-old was scratched from Thursday's start against the Marlins due to numbness in his right index finger, but he was back on the mound Tuesday and delivered his best start of the season. Velasquez has a 2.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB over 36.2 innings this season.