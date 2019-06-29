Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Gets no help in loss

Velasquez (2-5) took the loss Friday as the Phillies fell 6-2 to the Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.

While it wasn't a sharp outing from the right-hander, he also got almost no support from the teammates -- the Phillies' only two runs on the night came on Velasquez's first career homer. Assuming he remains in the rotation, he'll take a 4.73 ERA and 60:23 K:BB through 51.1 innings into his next outing Thursday in Atlanta.