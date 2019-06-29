Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Gets no help in loss
Velasquez (2-5) took the loss Friday as the Phillies fell 6-2 to the Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.
While it wasn't a sharp outing from the right-hander, he also got almost no support from the teammates -- the Phillies' only two runs on the night came on Velasquez's first career homer. Assuming he remains in the rotation, he'll take a 4.73 ERA and 60:23 K:BB through 51.1 innings into his next outing Thursday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Earns another start•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fires five strong innings•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Given another start•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Falters as opener•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Starting Sunday's game•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Could follow opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal